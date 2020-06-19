‘Juneteenth’: Selena Gomez urges people to highlight importance of BLM

US singer Selena Gomez, who has been using her social media platforms to voice support for the black community, has urged people to take ‘Juneteenth’ to have conversations with their family and friends about the importance of Black Lives Matter.



Taking to Instagram, the Lose You To Love Me singer wrote to her post, “I want to thank all of the amazing people that took the time to speak to us directly. I am blown away with your knowledge, eagerness to teach and commitment to ensuring Black voices are not silenced.”

Selena said, “Educating ourselves is the first step if we hope to make any progress in bringing an end to systemic racism. As much as one might want to believe things have gotten better we cannot deny any longer that they have not. We need to acknowledge that social, political and economic discrimination against Black communities continues to exist. There is a deep pain that needs to be healed. Unless this is recognized history will continue to repeat itself over and over.⠀



“Tomorrow is Juneteenth which commemorates the day slaves in Texas were told they were free on June 19th, 1865. Please take the day to have conversations with your family and friends about the importance of Black Lives Matter and how we all need to join together to ensure equality and justice and then continue these conversations every day!” the singer further said.⠀ ⠀

“Everyone needs to have their voices heard and we can do that by VOTING! We will not let voter suppression stop us!" ⠀

She went on say “This is just the beginning and we will continue to hear from other Black voices and as well as other marginalized communities I am committed to doing the work and I hope you join me.”