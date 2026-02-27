 
Marcello Hernandez shares sweet anecdote about meeting Taylor Swift

'SNL' star Marcello Hernandez recalls fun interaction with Taylor Swift during first meeting

Geo News Digital Desk
February 27, 2026

Taylor Swift hasn’t appeared on-screen on Saturday Night Live recently, but Marcello Hernandez met her at one of the SNL afterparties and the memory stayed with him.

The 28-year-old actor and comedian recalled meeting her the first and only time during a recent interview on Therapuss podcast in a recent episode.

When Hernandez asked the podcast host Jake Shane about his dream guest, he said “Taylor Swift,” asking the comedy star if he has met her.

“I met her once. She was sweet. She was with Travis [Kelce] at an [SNL] afterparty, and I brought shots, so we did like a shot together. She’s cool,” the SNL star shared.

Elsewhere in the podcast, Hernandez and Shane discussed his journey becoming a part of the weekend comedy show, his interest in astrology, as well as the story about meeting his girlfriend, Ana Amelia Battle Cabral.

While the pop superstar, 36, has appeared on SNL six times as musical guest, host, and surprise cameos, she hasn’t collaborated particularly with Hernandez.

However, considering their bonding experience at the afterparty maybe next time Swift is on SNL, the two could co-star in a sketch.

As of right now though, the Eras Tour performer is planning her wedding with Kelce.

