‘Scary Movie 6’ about to break internet? Trailer date ‘leak’ sparks frenzy

February 27, 2026

Is the Scary Movie 6 trailer about to drop?

Horror fans – and horror fans who like to laugh at horror fans – might not have to wait much longer.

According to industry insider Daniel RPK, the first trailer for Scray Movie 6 is expected to hit online Monday, March 2, 2026. The footage is already playing in the theaters ahead of Scream 7, building buzz before the film’s June 12 theatrical release.

Thirteen years later after Scary Movie 5, the franchise is resurrecting its fan-favourite cast.

Marlon Wayans and Shawn Wayans are back, alongside Anna Faris and Regina Hall.

Scary Movie 6 plot details

Plot details are under wraps, but Wayans previously hinted the sequel could spoof modern horror hits like Get Out, Nope and A Quiet Place. Reports also suggest nods to indie shocker Terrifier 3 and other recent genre favourites.

And if you’re wondering whether it’ll push buttons? Absolutely.

Wayans told Entertainment Weekly the film promises a “no holds barred and equal opportunity offenders” experience, adding, “We just want to make everybody laugh, and we don’t care if you’re sensitive. Even sensitive people need to laugh at themselves.”

In other words: buckle up.

The real question now is – what horror moment will they ruin first?

