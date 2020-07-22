Can't connect right now! retry
sports
Wednesday Jul 22 2020
By
Web Desk

Javelin thrower Arshad Nadeem first Pakistani to directly qualify for Tokyo Olympics

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Jul 22, 2020

Arshad Nadeem is a four-time National Champion and holds the distinction of being the sole representative from Pakistan at the World Athletics Championship at Doha. Photo: Twitter/PTV sports

Arshad Nadeem, a 23-year-old athlete, has made the nation proud after becoming the first Pakistani to directly qualify for Tokyo Olympics 2021.

The global sporting event, which was earlier scheduled to be held in July, has now been postponed to 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Nadeem, a javelin thrower, is a four-time national champion, and among many honours and platitudes, holds the distinction of being the sole representative from Pakistan at the World Athletics Championship at Doha, PTV Sports tweeted on Wednesday.

With a number of accolades and awards under his name, Nadeem also represented Pakistan in the 2019 South Asian Games and clinched gold with a throw of 86.29 metres, which also translated into an automatic feature in the Tokyo Olympics as he surpassed the mandatory 85 metres qualification criteria for this event, the national broadcaster notified.

More From Sports:

Amir to join Pakistan squad in England after testing negative twice for COVID-19

Amir to join Pakistan squad in England after testing negative twice for COVID-19
England's Archer says struggling to get into right frame of mind to play in third Test

England's Archer says struggling to get into right frame of mind to play in third Test

Imran Tahir says he regretted not being able to represent Pakistan

Imran Tahir says he regretted not being able to represent Pakistan
'Enough is enough': England's Jofra Archer speaks on racial abuse

'Enough is enough': England's Jofra Archer speaks on racial abuse
Mohammad Amir clears first round of Covid-19 tests ahead of England tour

Mohammad Amir clears first round of Covid-19 tests ahead of England tour
IPL 2020 awaits for government clearance to make UAE move

IPL 2020 awaits for government clearance to make UAE move

England level series 1-1 by routing West Indies in second Test match

England level series 1-1 by routing West Indies in second Test match
COVID-19: ICC postpones Men's T20 World Cup 2020

COVID-19: ICC postpones Men's T20 World Cup 2020
Muhammad Amir to join Pakistan squad in England after child birth

Muhammad Amir to join Pakistan squad in England after child birth
PCB returns over Rs27m in first phase of PSL 2020 ticket refund

PCB returns over Rs27m in first phase of PSL 2020 ticket refund
IPL franchises begin preparations to make UAE shift: report

IPL franchises begin preparations to make UAE shift: report

Vinod Kambli talks about Karachi fan who sent him letters through Rashid Latif

Vinod Kambli talks about Karachi fan who sent him letters through Rashid Latif

Latest

view all