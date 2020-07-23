Can't connect right now! retry
Eminem thinks Mariah Carey will say negative things about him in her memoir

Eminem thinks that her former girlfriend and famed singer Mariah Carey is going to say "very negative things" about him in her upcoming memoir.

Citing a source, Us Weekly reported on Wednesday that Marshall Mathers is concerned about how he will be depicted in the memoir since they had a very toxic relationship.

"He knows that Mariah is going to say very negative things about him, and 'is expecting the onslaught, and almost welcomes it," the publication quoted the source as saying.

According to the report, the Detroit rapper is especially concerned about what Carey will write about their experiences behind closed doors.

It said that Marshall Mathers is stressed out that Mariah would talk about how selfish lover he was. 

"He has always been very insecure about that and that Carey 'knows that,'" said the insider. 

