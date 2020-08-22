Meghan Markle, Prince Harry make surprise appearance at drive-through charity event

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry appeared together at a charity event taking royal fans by surprise.

On Wednesday, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex attended a drive-through event with Baby2Baby, a national nonprofit organisation, based in Los Angeles.

The couple participated in the event donning masks and helped distribute school supplies, books, backpacks, clothing, food, hygiene items and more to those in need as children prepare for the new school year.

As per the organisation's founder, Norah Weinstein, "We were thrilled and overwhelmed at the support.

"We believe that the fact that the Duchess is from Los Angeles was what prompted her to highlight LA, where Baby2Baby is based. We felt particularly grateful that she was highlighting an American organization."

Meanwhile, co-founder Kelly Sawyer Patricof said, "Our donors are generally mostly in the US, so to have people from Guadalajara to Italy donating to Baby2Baby has been really exciting," she said.

"Not only have we received the monetary donations but also so many of the basic essentials that we distribute have been growing – cribs, diapers, toothbrushes, baby blankets, pajamas, all sorts of product donations of the basic essentials that we provide to children in need."

While Harry opted for an olive green mask, the Duchess went for a blue and white striped one along with gloves as they surprised recipients in their cars.

According to PEOPLE, at one point Meghan knelt down to help fit a backpack for a young boy as Prince Harry squatted down to take a look.

The adorable moment has been captured in a photograph by a paparazzi.

After relocating to LA, Meghan and Harry have been helping with charitable events a lot.