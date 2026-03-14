Teyana Taylor gives glimpse into Oscars preparation after first nomination

Teyana Taylor shares excitement for 'One Battle After Another' nomination at Academy Awards

Teyana Taylor is excited for the upcoming Oscars ceremony, and has already begun to prepare for any surprises the ceremony might entail – in regards to her nomination.

The 35-year-old actress and musician received a nod as the Best Supporting Actress for her performance in One Battle After Another, and has already won the Golden Globe award for the movie.

The All’s Fair star attended the pre-Oscars party on Thursday, March 12, at Mr. Chow restaurant in Los Angeles, and spoke about her nerves ahead of the big show.

Taylor shared that she has already started penning down an acceptance speech “just in case” she has to go up on the stage and deliver it, as per a TMZ report.

The outlet also noted that Taylor imitated an expression of herself if she went up to the stage, stunned because of being unprepared for a moment like that.

Alongside Taylor, the Academy Award category has big names like Amy Madigan for Weapons, Wunmi Mosaku for Sinners, Elle Fanning for Sentimental Value, and Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas, also for Sentimental Value.

The Oscars will take place on Sunday, March 15, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, and Conan O’Brien will host the show.