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Harry Styles' surprise 'SNL' guest sparks buzz as One Direction reunites

Harry Styles to welcome super secret guest at 'Saturday Night Live' during double duty show

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Geo News Digital Desk
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March 15, 2026

Harry Styles to welcome super secret guest at Saturday Night Live during double duty show
Harry Styles to welcome super secret guest at 'Saturday Night Live' during double duty show

Harry Styles is expected to invite a surprise guest to his Saturday Night Live episode, where he would be serving as the host as well as musical guest.

The 31-year-old musician is returning to the comedy show after his debut in 2019 which became a fan-favourite episode of the show. 

As the March 14 show nears, fans are queuing up outside Studio 8H to get the standby tickets until the last moment, and as it turns out they might be getting a bigger surprise than they know yet. 

The Aperture hitmaker will allegedly be joined by a surprise guest on the show, as the celebrity gossip account DeuxMoi shared on Instagram and fans cannot help but hope for a One Direction reunion.  

Days before the SNL show, several fans on social media noted that Styles' former bandmates Zayn Malik, and Niall Horan are both in New York city at the time.

The bandmates being in the same city took on a different meaning after the surprise guest rumours began to swirl. 

Directioners flocked to the comments and hoped, "pls let it be Niall, PLEASE," and "i know its near impossible but i wish its zayn."

Other guesses included Styles' friend and comedian James Corden, as well as Ryan Gosling, whose episode the singer recently crashed. 

However, as DeuxMoi noted, the SNL guest appearances are subject to change until the show is on so it remains to be seen who joins Styles.

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