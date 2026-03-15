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Oprah Winfrey claps back at trolls over viral Paris Fashion Week walk

Why Oprah Winfrey looked like she was 'walking blind' at a Chloe show

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

March 15, 2026

Oprah Winfrey claps back at trolls over viral Paris Fashion Week walk
Oprah Winfrey claps back at trolls over viral Paris Fashion Week walk 

Oprah Winfrey is setting the record straight – and doing it with a laugh.

The media mogul,72, recently addressed a viral moment from Paris Fashion Week, where she and her longtime best friend Gayle King appeared to shuffle carefully into the Chloé Fall/Winter 2026 runway show in Paris.

Oprah Winfrey claps back at trolls over viral Paris Fashion Week walk

Clips circulating online showed the pair taking slow, cautious steps – and the internet had plenty to say.

“On the internet, somebody was… you know how people drag you on the internet. So they were dragging me and Gayle saying, ‘Look at them walking like they’re 90 years old,’ ” Winfrey said during a recent appearance, referencing the viral chatter.

But according to Winfrey, there was a very simple explanation.

“And so there was a moment where we’re walking into the Chloé fashion show, and my stylist had just handed me the Chloé sunglasses before I got out of the car,” she explained. “Now, I wear glasses or I wear contacts. So those were not prescription glasses.”

Which meant one thing.

"So I didn't know where I was walking," she laughed. "I could not see!"

Winfrey doubled down on the explanation: “So everybody who's saying 'you're walking like you're 90,' I could not see.”

Apparently, the situation was serious enough that she even asked security for help navigating the entrance.

Meanwhile, King had her own problem.

“I got two broken toes. I can’t walk.”

“And that’s the reason we looked like we were 90 years old," Winfrey joked.

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