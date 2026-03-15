Katie Price determined to help Harvey get healthy for birthday wish

Harvey also battles a series of debilitating conditions including autism, septo-optic dysplasia, ADHD

Katie Price became emotional over seeing her son Harvey in trouble, revealing he could die from a heart attack due to his weight.

The 47-year-old former glamour model took to Instagram Stories asking fans to help find private doctors, posting 'NHS ARE NOT HELPING IF THETES ANY PRIVATE DOCTORS WHO ANY ONE KNOW PLEASE DM I CANT LOSE HARVEY.'

For the unversed, Harvey has Prader-Willi syndrome, which sparks a constant desire to eat food and a permanent feeling of hunger which leads to obesity.

He also battles a series of debilitating conditions including autism, septo-optic dysplasia, ADHD and oppositional defiant disorder.

Katie Price's official Instagram account

'When he sleeps, I worry because he's snoring and wheezing, and then sometimes he holds his breath,' Katie revealed on her podcast.

'He's massive, Soph, he's just getting bigger. He'll end up dying of a heart attack.'

The mum-of-five also shared that doctors warned her years ago that Harvey must lose weight in order to avoid a heart attack. She's now determined to get him healthy so he can enjoy rollercoasters on his birthday.

Meanwhile, Katie recently tied the knot with Dubai businessman Lee Andrews in Dubai, before holding a second, legal ceremony in February - much to the shock and concern of fans and her family.

Her marriage reportedly left her family in shock, with some said to be upset about her decision.

Despite making several promises, Lee has yet to leave Dubai, leaving his wife to travel back and forth between her work and children's commitments in the UK and Dubai.