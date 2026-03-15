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Alix Earle, Tom Brady relationship status update after new romance rumours

Alix Earle and Tom Brady's relationship raises questions as Scooter Braun's ex sparks rumours

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Geo News Digital Desk
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March 15, 2026

Alix Earle and Tom Bradys relationship raises questions as Scooter Brauns ex sparks rumours
Alix Earle and Tom Brady's relationship raises questions as Scooter Braun's ex sparks rumours

Alix Earle and Tom Brady’s “casual” relationship seems to have taken a new turn since his new romance rumours came to light, with Scooter Braun’s ex wife Yael.

The 25-year-old social media star and the former NFL star, 48, were spotted together at multiple occasions, and sources previously shared that Brady has always been intentional about his love life, so the couple are not just a random “fling.”

However, fast forward to the new romance rumours, Brady and Earle’s relationship appears to have hit a rocky patch where it doesn’t seem as serious anymore.

“Alix and Tom have never been serious and their relationship has always been casual and ‘I’ll see you when I see you’ vibe. She is doing her own thing and having fun, and is not worried about if Tom is seeing other people or the nature of their relationship,” a source told Us Weekly in the wake of new speculations.

While it is unclear where Brady stands with Yael, who was married to Braun from 2014 to 2021, the pair were spotted at a Zero Bond launch party in Las Vegas on March 7.

Despite Earle attending the same party, the two estranged partners did not cross paths as he had left before the Dancing With The Stars alum arrived. 

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