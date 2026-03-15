Kris Jenner looks back on daughter Kylie's first ever business idea

Kylie Jenner convinced Kris Jenner to spend all her savings on one project

Kris Jenner still remembers how her youngest daughter Kylie surprised her by coming up with a proper business idea at just 17 years of age.

The 70-year-old momager recalled that the reality star, now 28, had some money saved up from her Keeping Up With the Kardashians earnings and wanted to spend it all on her company.

The matriarch shared that Kylie approached her one day, and “She goes, ‘Mom, I know what I want to do for the rest of my life, and it’s beauty. And I want to, you know, do this lip kit, and now you’ve got to take this and run with it and figure out how to make it,'” as she appeared on Jason Bateman, Will Arnett and Sean Hayes’ Smartless podcast.

However, being a businesswoman herself, Kris was concerned about the bigger picture beyond the dream and asked her daughter about branding strategies like ads, and billboards, which she was reportedly not interested in.

Kris told the podcast listeners, “She goes, ‘Are we okay, mom? Like, I know what I’m doing. Just relax.’ And I said, ‘I can’t relax. You just spent every dime you’ve ever made on Keeping Up with the Kardashians to start your own brand by yourself with your own money. And I’m a little nervous. Mom’s a little… You know, you’re 17 years old, so what are you doing?'”

Despite Kris’ apprehensions, the Kylie Cosmetics founder managed to sell out the lip kits in 2015 as soon as they were launched.

“I’ll never forget the morning she launched her brand, which was the first time she disrupted an entire beauty business. I think it was four seconds, and we thought the site crashed because we had to launch, and it was just sold out in seconds. And then we knew, you know. Then it was on,” Kris proudly recalled.

Since then, the beauty mogul’s brand is alive and well and she celebrated its 10th anniversary last year with a limited edition King Kylie Lip Kit collection.