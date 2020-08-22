John Legend, Chrissy Teigen selling luxe mansion for $24 million ahead of baby's arrival

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen's luxe Beverly Hills mansion is now up for grabs.

The couple has decided to sell their house for a whopping $24 million, as they gear up to welcome another member in their family.

Legend and Teigen bought the sprawling 8,500-square-foot property for $14.1 million in 2016 from Rihanna.

According to reports, they had plans to stay there indefinitely.

However they recently found out that Teigen is expecting and that they will need a bigger residence.

The couple, are already parents to 4-year-old daughter Luna and 2-year-old son Miles.

Moreover, the newly-renovated house will simply not be able to adjust the family of five, as well as Teigen’s mother, Vilailuck, who lives with them.

About the said renovations, Legend had revealed, “We like modern with still some edge to it and some warmth and some coziness,” the singer said of changing up the bright white elements and glassy finishes they inherited at the time of purchase.

To do that, designer Don Stewart suggested teak wood detailing and a hand-carved ceiling. “It was something we would never have thought to do ourselves, but Chrissy’s mother is from Southeast Asia, so we try to find ways to work her heritage into our houses,” Legend said.

"We like the kitchen to be part of life, so it’s not cordoned off from the rest of the house,” said Legend. The result was a kitchen with three ovens and two stovetops along with an indoor and outdoor grill," he concluded.