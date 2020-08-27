Meghan Markle praises ‘feminist’ husband Prince Harry for setting an example for Archie

Meghan Markle praised her 'feminist' husband Prince Harry in conversation with Gloria Steinem

Meghan Markle sat down with feminist icon Gloria Steinem recently, making headlines all over the globe as she let fans in on her life in a rare occurrence.

Published by MAKERS Women, in the talk, the Duchess of Sussex also managed to bring up her husband Prince Harry in the conversation, heaping praise on him for supporting women.

"As I’ve gotten older, I’ve been able to understand that it’s not mutually exclusive to be a feminist and be feminine, and to own that and harness your femininity and your identification as a woman in all of the different layers,” said Meghan.

"Well, you can be a feminist and be masculine and a guy,” Steinem chimed in to which Meghan excitedly said: "Like my husband! I love that when he just came in he said, ‘You know that I’m a feminist too, right Gloria?! It’s really important to me that you know that.’"

"But you need that. And I look at our son and what a beautiful example that he gets to grow up with a father who is so comfortable owning that as part of his own self-identification.”

“That there’s no shame in being someone who advocates for fundamental human rights for everyone, which of course includes women,” Meghan added.