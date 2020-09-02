Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Wednesday Sep 02 2020
By
Web Desk

‘God told me to cut off Taylor Swift at 2009 VMAs,’ claims Kanye West

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Sep 02, 2020

Rapper Kanye West and singer Taylor Swift have been at war since the 2009 MTV VMAs when the former cut off the latter's winning speech on stage. 

Finally opening up about that moment that sparked the never-ending feud between the two stars, the White House hopeful claimed it was God who wanted him to storm the stage.

In a chat with Nick Cannon on his podcast, the 43-year-old explained that he was following divine directives when he became the archenemy of the beloved pop singer.

He revealed how it was God who made sure he had the front seat just so he could easily jump up on the stage and steal the singer’s winning moment.

"Right now, God is giving me the information. If God ain’t want me to run on stage and say Beyoncé had the best video, he wouldn’t have sat me in the front row. I would’ve been sitting in the back,” said West.

“They wouldn’t have made it the first award. It’s so ridiculous of an idea because, I had never heard of this person [Taylor] before, and ‘Single Ladies’ is, like, one of the greatest videos of all time,” he added.

“And I was only drinking Hennessy because I didn’t want to go to the awards show because it was a set-up,” he said.

For the unversed, Swift was receiving an award for her single You Belong with Me when West stormed in and said in front of the entire audience: “Yo Taylor, I’m really happy for you, I’ll let you finish, but Beyoncé has one of the best videos of all time. One of the best videos of all time!”

More From Entertainment:

Bradley Cooper has barred visitors at his home fearing his mother’s health amid pandemic

Bradley Cooper has barred visitors at his home fearing his mother’s health amid pandemic
Princess Diana had ‘several furious outbursts’ against staff, says Charles’s biographer

Princess Diana had ‘several furious outbursts’ against staff, says Charles’s biographer
Queen Elizabeth’s response to Princess Diana’s death had caused public outcry

Queen Elizabeth’s response to Princess Diana’s death had caused public outcry

Brad Pitt spills the beans about his joint venture with ex-wife Angelina Jolie

Brad Pitt spills the beans about his joint venture with ex-wife Angelina Jolie
Prince Harry three weeks away from reaching resident alien status in the US

Prince Harry three weeks away from reaching resident alien status in the US
Sajal Ali shows off pet pup after admitting she was afraid of dogs

Sajal Ali shows off pet pup after admitting she was afraid of dogs
Brad Pitt joins ‘GoT’ and ‘Star Wars’ makers for ‘The Three-Body Problem’ on Netflix

Brad Pitt joins ‘GoT’ and ‘Star Wars’ makers for ‘The Three-Body Problem’ on Netflix
Akon planning to build a ‘real-life Wakanda’ from 'Black Panther' in Senegal

Akon planning to build a ‘real-life Wakanda’ from 'Black Panther' in Senegal

Kanye West speaks about Kim Kardashian wanting to terminate her pregnancy

Kanye West speaks about Kim Kardashian wanting to terminate her pregnancy

Demi Lovato thanks her late ‘abusive’ father in ‘deeply personal’ open letter

Demi Lovato thanks her late ‘abusive’ father in ‘deeply personal’ open letter

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry honour Princess Diana with a heartfelt tribute

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry honour Princess Diana with a heartfelt tribute

'Ertugrul' star Esra Bilgic claps back at haters on social media

'Ertugrul' star Esra Bilgic claps back at haters on social media

Latest

view all