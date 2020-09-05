‘Mulan’: Jason Scott Lee enjoys villainous role of Bori Khan

US actor Jason Scott Lee, who wreaks havoc in Disney’s new live-action adaption of the 1998 animated classic Mulan, has said that he enjoyed playing the villainous role of Bori Khan.



Lee, 53 who essays the role of Bori Khan, the leader of opposing warriors, said it’s fun because you can break through a lot of the barriers of having to play the hero.

The Dragon: The Bruce Lee Story actor further said, “For me, Bori Khan's quest was not only to avenge his father, but also to avenge the land that was taken away, and reviving and empowering his own people."

Mulan was premiered on Friday on Disney plus. Earlier, the film was scheduled to hit the screens in March, but it was delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The movie is an action drama film produced by Walt Disney Pictures.

Directed by Niki Caro, the film also stars Liu Yifei alongside Donnie Yen, Yoson An, Gong Li, and Jet Li.