Victoria Beckham appears to be moving on amid family drama

Victoria Beckham shares a warm wish to her longtime friend Tana Ramsay

Hina Ali
January 29, 2026

Victoria Beckham appears to be finding comfort in friendship during a difficult chapter for her family.

The 51-year-old designer shared a warm wish to her longtime friend Tana Ramsay.

The heartwarming wish marked more than 20 years of their friendship that too when they both are facing some personal family tensions.

Victoria right now dealing with emotional struggles after her son Brooklyn publicly said that he does not wish to meet with his parents anymore and his okay living alone with his wife Nicola Peltz.

Despite the pain, the former Spice Girls singer and her footballer husband David have stayed by each other’s side dueing this hard time and they recently travelled to Paris with their children to support her at a major career moment.

During the Paris visit, Victoria was surrounded by her close pals including Tana Ramsay and Jo Manoukian.

Jo shared a touching message praising the star’s strength and creativity, calling her the face of success after years of hard working in a demanding industry.

Victoria later reposted the tribute, writing, “Girlfriends for over 20 years, love you @tanaramsay @jomanoukian.”

Moreover, Tana is also dealing with her own family stress after drama surrounded her daughter Holly’s wedding to Olympic swimmer Adam Peaty.

Victoria’s message struck a chord with fans, who saw it as a quiet show of loyalty and support.

