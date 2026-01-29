Jon Gosselin gives shocking health update

Jon Gosselin says he “could have died” after suffering two pulmonary embolisms.

The Jon & Kate Plus 8 alum shared that in November 2025 shortly before marrying fiancée Stephanie Lebo he was diagnosed with bilateral pulmonary embolisms, a condition where blood clots travel to the lungs.

In Jon’s case doctors discovered clots on both sides.

“I definitely could have died,” the 48-year-old told The Daily Mail.

“If I had just stayed home that night, I could have had a real pulmonary embolism and just died.”

Jon recalled first feeling “grueling pain” in his legs that quickly spread to his shoulder.

After waking from a coughing fit, he noticed he had coughed up what looked like “silly putty” which was later revealed to be a blood clot.

Alarmed, he drove himself to the hospital where an MRI confirmed the diagnosis.

“Stephanie was scared to death,” Jon said of his now-wife.

He shared his 21-year-old twins Hannah and Collin “freaked out” upon hearing the news.

Thankfully, Jon’s condition was stabilized through medications.

He now takes heart and blood pressure medication, aspirin and Eliquis, a drug designed to prevent blood clots.

Despite being on the mend, Jon admitted the ordeal still haunts him, “I definitely could have died.”