Chris Hemsworth shares behind the scenes struggle with Halle Berry in ‘Crime 101'

Chris Hemsworth has admitted that he sometimes forgot his lines while filming Crime 101 with Halle Berry.



The Thor star revealed that he felt “incredibly intimidated” working alongside the Oscar-winning actress.

The crime thriller, which is directed by Bart Layton, follows Hemsworth as a master thief on his final heist who crosses paths with Berry’s character, an insurance broker.

At the London premiere on January 29, Hemsworth described Berry as “spell-bounding” and said acting with her was like working with Cate Blanchett.

“I’m so enamoured and in awe of what they’re doing and them as artists and individuals,” Hemsworth explained.

He admitted that he would sometimes lose his lines just being in her presence.

Fans, however, have been excited about the pairing and eager to see the chemistry between Hemsworth and Berry on screen.

The actor’s honesty about feeling intimidated showed a rare glimpse into the respect and admiration he holds for his co-star.

Crime 101 promises suspense, action and intense performances from its star-studded cast.

With Hemsworth and Berry leading the story, audiences is all set to get thrilling heists, sharp dialogue and some kind of on-screen presence that keeps viewers hooked from start to finish.