Sam Raimi shares rare behind-the-scenes experience on set of ‘Send Help’

Sam Raimi is proving once again that he’s the king of practical jokes on set.

The legendary director revealed he tricked Dylan O’Brien into believing he’d have to eat real bugs while filming Send Help.

In the movie, O’Brien’s character Bradley Preston who is an arrogant new boss stranded on a deserted island resorts to eating whatever he can find including a creepy crawly.

“I prepared him to eat a real bug,” Raimi told Entertainment Weekly.

“He was ready, and we had them, but at the last minute, I told him we’re going to eat a fake bug. I had never really planned to have him eat a bug. I just wanted to prepare him and torture him.”

O’Brien admitted he wasn’t entirely shocked by Raimi’s antics.

“You know how he commits to his bits,” the actor said noting that Raimi’s humor often comes in unexpected ways.

He even trusted the prank after hearing survivalist consultant Ky Furneaux had approved the bugs.

Raimi later revealed the “bugs” were actually elaborate confections crafted by bakers in Phuket, Thailand.

“They fashioned wings, antenna, and legs with such detail,” Raimi said. “I was told it tasted something like a lemon meringue.”