Ray J reveals he may need a pacemaker for his 'black heart'

Ray J details his grim health battle

Ray J is preparing for the possibility of needing a pacemaker as his doctors fight to save his life.

The R&B singer spoke to TMZ on Thursday, January 29, revealing he’s currently bedridden and taking a strict mix of medications after claiming earlier this week that doctors told him he may only have months to live.

According to the outlet, Ray J is on eight different prescriptions, including Jardiance and Entresto, which are typically prescribed to people at high risk of heart failure, along with the cholesterol drug Lipitor.

He’s also been instructed to stay on bedrest and completely abstain from drinking and smoking.

While a pacemaker or defibrillator could be in his future, the 45-year-old said he won’t know for sure until a follow-up appointment in two weeks. He’s also considering travelling to Haiti for additional treatment.

The One Wish singer shocked fans earlier this week when he said that “2027 is definitely a wrap for” him. “This is black,” he said, referencing his heart, which he claimed is only functioning at 60 percent. “This is, like, done.”