 
Geo News

Ray J reveals he may need a pacemaker for his 'black heart'

The R&B singer is on eight different medications as doctors fight to prolong his life

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

January 29, 2026

Ray J details his grim health battle
Ray J details his grim health battle

Ray J is preparing for the possibility of needing a pacemaker as his doctors fight to save his life.

The R&B singer spoke to TMZ on Thursday, January 29, revealing he’s currently bedridden and taking a strict mix of medications after claiming earlier this week that doctors told him he may only have months to live.

According to the outlet, Ray J is on eight different prescriptions, including Jardiance and Entresto, which are typically prescribed to people at high risk of heart failure, along with the cholesterol drug Lipitor.

He’s also been instructed to stay on bedrest and completely abstain from drinking and smoking.

While a pacemaker or defibrillator could be in his future, the 45-year-old said he won’t know for sure until a follow-up appointment in two weeks. He’s also considering travelling to Haiti for additional treatment.

The One Wish singer shocked fans earlier this week when he said that “2027 is definitely a wrap for” him. “This is black,” he said, referencing his heart, which he claimed is only functioning at 60 percent. “This is, like, done.”

Justin Bieber dedicates special song to Kendall Jenner on her birthday video
Justin Bieber dedicates special song to Kendall Jenner on her birthday
Kylie Jenner, Timothée Chalamet spark engagement buzz
Kylie Jenner, Timothée Chalamet spark engagement buzz
A$AP Rocky, Dua Lipa seem perfectly in sync at live show: Watch video
A$AP Rocky, Dua Lipa seem perfectly in sync at live show: Watch
Harry Styles brings ‘Kiss All The Time' to the 2026 BRIT Awards
Harry Styles brings ‘Kiss All The Time' to the 2026 BRIT Awards
Ashton Kutcher shares 'hilarious story' of not recognizing Harry styles video
Ashton Kutcher shares 'hilarious story' of not recognizing Harry styles
'The Pitt'' star Katherine LaNasa finds something in common with Kelly Ripa
'The Pitt'' star Katherine LaNasa finds something in common with Kelly Ripa
Hailey Bieber reacts to Justin Bieber's Grammys return
Hailey Bieber reacts to Justin Bieber's Grammys return
Jackie Chan wins hearts with legendary BLACKPINK concert moment
Jackie Chan wins hearts with legendary BLACKPINK concert moment