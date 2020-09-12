Can't connect right now! retry
Saturday Sep 12 2020
By
Web Desk

Naya Rivera’s painful last word before she died revealed by her son

By
Web Desk

Saturday Sep 12, 2020

Nearly two months after the tragic demise of American actor Naya Rivera, her last words have been brought to light by her son.

Josey, 4, told authorities that before his mom and Glee star disappeared underwater, she had asked for help, as revealed by HollywoodLife.

The outlet revealed the ‘opinion’ section of the autopsy report that confirmed once again, that her death had come through an accidental drowning.

“The child indicated that they entered the water and after he was back on the boat, she yelled ‘help’ and then went underwater,” read the report.

The autopsy report further stated: “According to wind records for the lake area, high wind was up to 8 mph and wind gust speed was greater than 10 mph and up to as high as 21 mph on the afternoon of 7/8.”

It further signaled how the area where she was found “had a depth at the lake of about 25-30 feet, with an underwater shelf nearby that was about 65-70 feet deep.”

"The decedent would have vertigo to the point of vomiting, but she learned to control the symptoms with antihistamines,” it claimed.

Apart from that, it also revealed how the actor had "used a marijuana vape pen and she would smoke about a pack of cigarettes per week.”

She was also "considered to be a good swimmer” as per the report.

Rivera, 33, went missing on July 8 following a boat ride with her son at California’s Lake Piru. A couple of hours after she went missing, her son was “found alone in the rented boat, sleeping” and “wearing a life vest.”

Her body was found later on July 13, the seven-year death anniversary of her Glee costar, Cory Monteith. 

