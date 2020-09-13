Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Sunday Sep 13 2020
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle pitch a film encircling the Black Lives Matter movement

By
Web Desk

Sunday Sep 13, 2020

Meghan Markle has reportedly begun work on her productions as she reportedly came up with the idea for her first project. 

According to a report by The Mirror, the Duchess of Sussex has pitched a film idea about the co-founder of the Black Lives Matter movement, Patrisse Cullors.

As per the report, the duchess was “hugely inspired” by Cullors which is why she presented the concept to the streaming giant.

A source told the outlet: “Meghan has been blown away by the incredible work Patrisse has done. She thinks her story needs to be told – and she would love to be the one to make it.”

If the film gets a go-ahead, it will be part of Prince Harry and Meghan’s multi-million dollar deal with Netflix.

Cullors, 36, began the global movement in 2013 with Alicia Garza and Opal Tometi.

The news has come following Prince Harry’s reported claims made to his friends about following the path of Hollywood filmmaker Ron Howard.

More From Entertainment:

Queen Elizabeth II likely to return to public duties next month

Queen Elizabeth II likely to return to public duties next month
Miley Cyrus encourages young people to vote: ‘Its rock bottom here right now’

Miley Cyrus encourages young people to vote: ‘Its rock bottom here right now’

Famed Turkish actor Celal Al aka Abdul Rahman Alp’s grandfather dies

Famed Turkish actor Celal Al aka Abdul Rahman Alp’s grandfather dies
Prince Charles made a promise to Prince Harry about giving Archie a ‘safe future’

Prince Charles made a promise to Prince Harry about giving Archie a ‘safe future’

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s ‘stark message’ that they have cut off all royal ties

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s ‘stark message’ that they have cut off all royal ties
Prince Charles blasted for placing ‘draconian’ rules on a community in Nansledan

Prince Charles blasted for placing ‘draconian’ rules on a community in Nansledan

Queen Elizabeth sparks health concerns as royal fans slam ‘disrespectful’ hashtag

Queen Elizabeth sparks health concerns as royal fans slam ‘disrespectful’ hashtag
Princess Diana’s honeymoon letters were in stark contrast to her later bombshell claims

Princess Diana’s honeymoon letters were in stark contrast to her later bombshell claims

Prince Andrew getting snubbed by the royal family comes as a huge blow to Prince Philip

Prince Andrew getting snubbed by the royal family comes as a huge blow to Prince Philip

Princess Diana had similar plans as Harry and Meghan, involving her ‘true love’, Hasnat Khan

Princess Diana had similar plans as Harry and Meghan, involving her ‘true love’, Hasnat Khan
Meghan Markle proved wrong by Sweden's Princess Sofia?

Meghan Markle proved wrong by Sweden's Princess Sofia?
Sofia Richie and Scott Disick's split: Kourtney Kardashian knew it

Sofia Richie and Scott Disick's split: Kourtney Kardashian knew it

Latest

view all