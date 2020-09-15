Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Tuesday Sep 15 2020
By
Web Desk

A look at Queen Elizabeth’s fortune that has been shrouded in fog

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Sep 15, 2020

The British royal family's infamously secret coffers have become subject of investigative reports aiming to take a look at the worth.

Express reported that Queen Elizabeth II received a 55 percent rise in the European Union farm subsidies in 2019 at Sandringham just when Prince Charles’s Norfolk estate was turned organic.

In his latest book The Queen’s True Worth, royal finance expert David McClure claims Her Majesty is worth at least £400million which is £50million more than what was reported previously.

The report also revealed how with growing age, the Queen’s finances were also kept concealed as she frequently indulged in profligate activities like racing and entertaining herself.

The several privileges enjoyed by the royals hinder anyone from the outside in investigating their coffers as all values of their wills as well as estates are kept from the public.

Most of the monarch’s fortune, the report reveals, comes from the numerous properties that are under her name resulting in an astronomical figure.

As property prices skyrocket, her Balmoral and Sandringham estates are well worth over £100million.

With her collection of British and Commonwealth stamps, the value of her jewelry, art collection, gifts, antique cars and private investments (though a mystery), the figure crosses £400million which makes her richer than what the royal family allows the public to know. 

More From Entertainment:

Turkish actor Cavit Çetin of 'Ertugrul' fame to arrive in Pakistan today

Turkish actor Cavit Çetin of 'Ertugrul' fame to arrive in Pakistan today
Queen Elizabeth slammed Meghan Markle over commercial deals before Megxit

Queen Elizabeth slammed Meghan Markle over commercial deals before Megxit
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry donated a generous amount on his birthday

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry donated a generous amount on his birthday
Bella Hadid 'can't stop crying' ahead of Gigi Hadid's birth with Zayn Malik

Bella Hadid 'can't stop crying' ahead of Gigi Hadid's birth with Zayn Malik
Kim Kardashian to freeze Instagram, Facebook account to protest online hate

Kim Kardashian to freeze Instagram, Facebook account to protest online hate
Cardi B calls it quits with husband Offset, seeks divorce over infidelity allegations

Cardi B calls it quits with husband Offset, seeks divorce over infidelity allegations
Prince William and Kate Middleton scrap Harry's 'Duke of Sussex' title in their birthday tribute

Prince William and Kate Middleton scrap Harry's 'Duke of Sussex' title in their birthday tribute
Scott Disick and Kourtney shocked by Kim Kardashian in new KUWTK's trailer

Scott Disick and Kourtney shocked by Kim Kardashian in new KUWTK's trailer
Prince Harry is 'happier than ever'

Prince Harry is 'happier than ever'
Sarwat Gilani responds to criticism over insensitive clip on motorway incident protest

Sarwat Gilani responds to criticism over insensitive clip on motorway incident protest
Mahira Khan is grateful every second of her life for son Azlan

Mahira Khan is grateful every second of her life for son Azlan
Malala Yousafzai to feature in UN's film on global issues along with Beyonce

Malala Yousafzai to feature in UN's film on global issues along with Beyonce

Latest

view all