Kate Middleton opts for jewelry brand loved by Meghan Markle

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge Prince William and Kate Middleton have resumed their royal duties this week and the couple met with local business people in London on Tuesday.



During their first royal engagement after returning to royal duties from summer break, Kate Middleton wore a set of earrings from Meghan Markle’s favourite brand.

The Duchess of Cambridge, 38 sported a pair of drop earrings worth £85 from jewellery brand Missoma.

According to the Daily Mail, the brand is one of the favourites of Meghan Markle, the sister-in-law of Kate.

The earrings are described online by the brand as ‘'radiating love, compassion and all-around good vibes'.

According to the statement issued from the official royal Instagram handle, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge spoke to customers, staff and employers during their visit on the difficulties involved in helping people find work during a global pandemic.

The royal couple also visited the London Muslim Centre.