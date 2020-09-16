Angelina Jolie reportedly told son Pax that Brad Pitt was against his adoption

Hollywood star Brad Pitt is known to have a strained relationship with his and Angelina Jolie’s older children

And in the midst of the couple’s gruesome divorce war, new details about the family have come to surface.

According to Us Weekly, Angelina once allegedly told her son Pax that Brad was never in favour of her adopting him and had even gotten quite “angry” when she did.

The source cited by the outlet said: "It's harmed his and Brad's relationship, though Brad denied having said that specifically."

The insider claimed that what concerned Brad was the adoption of a three-year-old who couldn’t speak English.

The entire debacle had taken place right after the birth of Shiloh as the Maleficent actor told Brad: "Pax needs me more than Shiloh. They almost ended the relationship, but Brad stayed.”

Brad’s relationship with his and Angelina’s eldest son, Maddox is not too stable either and now the actor has come to terms with the fact that “he'll likely never be able to repair their relationship."

“He's always been headstrong and protective of his mother,” said the source about Maddox and added that Shiloh had "seemed the most eager and willing [of the four eldest] to work on things with Brad.” Zahara too now has an “improved” relationship whereas the twins, Vivienne and Knox "have been sheltered from a lot of the issues."