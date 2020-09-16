Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Wednesday Sep 16 2020
By
Web Desk

Angelina Jolie reportedly told son Pax that Brad Pitt was against his adoption

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Sep 16, 2020

Hollywood star Brad Pitt is known to have a strained relationship with his and Angelina Jolie’s older children

And in the midst of the couple’s gruesome divorce war, new details about the family have come to surface.

According to Us Weekly, Angelina once allegedly told her son Pax that Brad was never in favour of her adopting him and had even gotten quite “angry” when she did.

The source cited by the outlet said: "It's harmed his and Brad's relationship, though Brad denied having said that specifically."

The insider claimed that what concerned Brad was the adoption of a three-year-old who couldn’t speak English.

The entire debacle had taken place right after the birth of Shiloh as the Maleficent actor told Brad: "Pax needs me more than Shiloh. They almost ended the relationship, but Brad stayed.”

Brad’s relationship with his and Angelina’s eldest son, Maddox is not too stable either and now the actor has come to terms with the fact that “he'll likely never be able to repair their relationship."

“He's always been headstrong and protective of his mother,” said the source about Maddox and added that Shiloh had "seemed the most eager and willing [of the four eldest] to work on things with Brad.” Zahara too now has an “improved” relationship whereas the twins, Vivienne and Knox "have been sheltered from a lot of the issues."

More From Entertainment:

Prince Charles and Queen Elizabeth were at loggerheads over Princess Diana

Prince Charles and Queen Elizabeth were at loggerheads over Princess Diana
Prince William and Kate Middleton copying Prince Harry and Meghan Markle?

Prince William and Kate Middleton copying Prince Harry and Meghan Markle?

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry to be featured in British TV show ‘mocking’ the royals

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry to be featured in British TV show ‘mocking’ the royals
Taylor Swift’s stalker behind bars for sending violent and threatening emails

Taylor Swift’s stalker behind bars for sending violent and threatening emails

Princess Diana’s mistakes were always ‘unpardonable’ for the palace: experts

Princess Diana’s mistakes were always ‘unpardonable’ for the palace: experts
Princess Anne’s brutal remarks for Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and Princess Diana

Princess Anne’s brutal remarks for Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and Princess Diana
Kanye West throws his Grammy in the toilet in yet another bizarre move

Kanye West throws his Grammy in the toilet in yet another bizarre move
Brad Pitt’s girlfriend Nicole Poturalski responds to troll's comment on Angelina Jolie

Brad Pitt’s girlfriend Nicole Poturalski responds to troll's comment on Angelina Jolie
Martin Scorsese displeased about cinema being treated as 'comfort food'

Martin Scorsese displeased about cinema being treated as 'comfort food'
Katy Perry, Leonardo DiCaprio and others freeze Instagram accounts to fight hate

Katy Perry, Leonardo DiCaprio and others freeze Instagram accounts to fight hate
Mark Wahlberg, after a violent past, explores masculinity in 'Good Joe Bell'

Mark Wahlberg, after a violent past, explores masculinity in 'Good Joe Bell'
ACM Awards 2020 winners: See if your favourite made the list

ACM Awards 2020 winners: See if your favourite made the list

Latest

view all