Why Sophie Turner steering clear of 'Knight of the Seven Kingdoms'?

Sophie Turner may have been one of the most iconic faces of Game of Thrones, but she clearly staying away from latest spinoff, Knight of the Seven Kingdoms.

The actress revealed during a January 12 screening of her new Prime Video series Steal that she has no plans to tune into HBO’s A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms.

“If I’m totally honest, anything Game of Thrones, I don’t think I can [watch],” Turner admitted.

“I can’t even hear the theme tune. It gives me crazy anxiety.”

The 29-year-old starred as Sansa Stark from 2011 until the show’s finale in 2019.

Turner confessed she isn’t entirely sure why the franchise triggers such feelings.

“I don’t know why—I had the best time on that show—but I can’t watch anything related to it,” she said.

While her stance likely means she hasn’t watched House of the Dragon either, Turner offered encouragement to Knight of the Seven Kingdoms stars Peter Claffey and Dexter Sol Ansell.

“I’m really excited for the actors on it and I think it’ll probably be incredible, because it is that universe,” she said.

“So, good luck to everyone involved. I won’t be watching it, but I’ll be rooting for you.”

