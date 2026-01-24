Katie Price smashes JJ Slater's dream as she gets engaged to rich entrepreneur

Katie Price has dropped a bombshell after revealing that she has got engaged to entrepreneur Lee Andrews.

The former glamour model, 47, shared the delightful news with her fans by posting a picture of a giant diamond ring on her finger after her new fiancé popped the question during a lavish break in Dubai.

The engagement came as a huge surprise, especially as Katie had recently parted ways with her ex boyfriend JJ Slater, insisting he was not a husband material.

Her post immediately garnered attention, with fans expressing their best wishes for the couple's upcoming journey.

Taking to Instagram on Friday, the mother-of-five shared a slew of snaps as she posed by a sea of red roses spelling out 'will you marry me?'

She also showed off her partner's hand, which had a fresh tattoo of her name inked on.

For the unversed, this marks the ninth time Katie has been engaged. She announced the engagement on the same day her ex-husband Peter Andre released his brand-new single Rock You Right.

Katie has previously been engaged eight times and has three ex husbands - Peter, Alex Reid and Kieran Hayler.

She agreed to marry previous partners Warren Furman (1996), Scott Sullivan (2004), Leandro Penna (2012), Kris Boyson (2018) and Carl Woods (2021), but never made it down the aisle.

Her engagement news will come as a complete shock to her ex JJ, who is currently in Miami where he's been 'healing his broken heart'.