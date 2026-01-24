Jameela Jamil reacts after private messages about Blake Lively revealed

Jameela Jamil is breaking her silence after private text messages about Blake Lively were made public.

The Good Place actress, 39, had connected with Baldoni's publicist Jennifer Abel in August 2024 - a time when he first started facing accusations of “unsettling” behaviour on the It Ends With Us set.

In the texts, Jamil allegedly criticized a TikTok video of the Gossip Girl alum for her press tour interviews for the film that centers on domestic violence and abuse.

“She’s a suicide bomber at this point.” Jamil wrote in part. “I’ve never seen such a bizarre villain act before.”

"Guys — guys — feminism means fighting for the political, social and economic equity of women, for women. Just gender equity. It does not mean you have to like every single woman," Jamil said in an Instagram Stories video she shared on January 22, per The Hollywood Reporter.

While she did not name Lively, 38, or mention the ongoing It Ends With Us lawsuit in her video, her post came amid news coverage of her unsealed text messages.

"[Feminism] does not mean you have to be friends with every single woman, it means you can actually beef with other women," she added.

"You can criticise them, you can do whatever you want, as long as you are also fighting for their human right to the same things that men have in this world. That's all feminism is. It's a moral and political stance, it is not a sleepover where we braid each other's pubes. Okay?"

"So if you are fighting for women's rights but you don't get along with every single woman, it doesn't make you a bad feminist. You're still a feminist; keep fighting for those rights and thank you for fighting for those rights," Jamil continued in the video.

The British actress social media post came as attorneys for both Lively and Baldoni presented before the Manhattan federal court for a hearing regarding Baldoni's summary judgment, which seeks to dismiss the case before it reaches a jury.