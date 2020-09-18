Gigi Hadid sends internet into frenzy with stunning maternity pictures

Gigi Hadid sent netizens all over the globe into a meltdown after sharing a bunch of stunning pictures showcasing pregnancy.

While the supermodel is rumoured to have already given birth, she has treated her fans to an extremely rare glance at her precious baby bump.



On Thursday, the ramp queen took to Instagram to share a few snaps of her pregnant tummy.



In the photos, Gigi can be seen flaunting her bump while relishing in pregnancy bliss.

She rocks a deep blue crop top with a yellow coloured sun hat. In one of the photos, Gigi poses adorably with her pet horse.

"from about 27 wks, time flew," she captioned the group of pictures.





Gigi is expecting her first child with boyfriend Zayn Malik. The on-and-off couple reunited in December last year after a brief split.

According to Gigi's mom Yolanda Hadid, the supermodel was expected to give birth 'sometime in September.'