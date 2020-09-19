Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Saturday Sep 19 2020
By
Web Desk

Ruth Bader Ginsburg: Celebrities pay tribute to the feminist icon after her death

By
Web Desk

Saturday Sep 19, 2020

Ruth Bader Ginsburg lost her battle with metastatic pancreas cancer at the age of 87

After the tragic demise of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, the world was left heartbroken and devastated over the insurmountable loss.

Hollywood stars joined hands in paying respects to the feminist political figure who passed away on Friday after losing her battle with metastatic pancreas cancer.

Vocal powerhouse, Barbra Streisand wrote on Twitter: “Just heard the worst news... so sad! Ruth Bader Ginsburg you will live in history forever. May you rest in peace.”

American actor Chris Evans also posted a touching tribute as he simply wrote: “One of one.”

Robert Downey Jr bid adieu to the icon by sharing one of her quotes: "Fight for the things you care about, but do it in a way that will lead others to join you." RIP, RBG.”

Mark Hamill also mourned the loss of Ginsburg, writing: “Gut wrenching loss... Could 2020 be any more brutal and cruel? #RIPRuthBaderGinsburg.”

Katy Perry was also shaken by the news as she simply wrote: “#RIPRBG.”


More From Entertainment:

Katy Perry excited to collaborate with BLACKPINK under ‘one’ condition

Katy Perry excited to collaborate with BLACKPINK under ‘one’ condition
Cavit Çetin aka Dogan Alp thanks Nimra Khan

Cavit Çetin aka Dogan Alp thanks Nimra Khan
Cardi B ‘hasn’t shed one tear’ after announcing news of divorce from Offset

Cardi B ‘hasn’t shed one tear’ after announcing news of divorce from Offset
Lili Reinhart gives her ‘unpopular opinion’ on Brad Pitt, Jennifer Aniston's reunion

Lili Reinhart gives her ‘unpopular opinion’ on Brad Pitt, Jennifer Aniston's reunion
Yolanda quashes rumours about Gigi Hadid giving birth

Yolanda quashes rumours about Gigi Hadid giving birth
Kanye West officially returns to Twitter with new Forbes dis

Kanye West officially returns to Twitter with new Forbes dis
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry were shocked over Queen’s harsh Megxit retaliation

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry were shocked over Queen’s harsh Megxit retaliation

Ellen DeGeneres leaves Warner Bros execs ‘concerned’ and ‘disappointed’ after scandal

Ellen DeGeneres leaves Warner Bros execs ‘concerned’ and ‘disappointed’ after scandal
Lady Gaga left feeling ‘catatonic’ and crippled with her sudden rise to fame

Lady Gaga left feeling ‘catatonic’ and crippled with her sudden rise to fame
Facebook, Instagram spreading hate and misinformation: Selena writes to Mark Zuckerberg

Facebook, Instagram spreading hate and misinformation: Selena writes to Mark Zuckerberg
What exes Jennifer Aniston, Brad Pitt were thinking as they flirted during reunion

What exes Jennifer Aniston, Brad Pitt were thinking as they flirted during reunion
Miley Cyrus’s bombshell new song is all about her marriage with Liam Hemsworth

Miley Cyrus’s bombshell new song is all about her marriage with Liam Hemsworth

Latest

view all