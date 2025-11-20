 
Geo News

Keith Urban makes first awards show appearance since Nicole Kidman split

Nicole Kidman filed for divorce over the summer after 19 years of marriage

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

November 20, 2025

Keith Urban returns to CMAs stage after Nicole Kidman split
Keith Urban returns to CMAs stage after Nicole Kidman split

Keith Urban on Thursday made his first awards show appearance since splitting from Nicole Kidman.

The 58-year-old country star made a performance at the 59th Annual CMA Awards on November 19 in Nashville, performing his 1999 hit Where the Blacktop Ends alongside host Lainey Wilson.

The duet closed Wilson’s opening medley, which included songs from Miranda Lambert, Shaboozey, and Little Big Town. At the end, Wilson introduced Billy Ray Cyrus and Elizabeth Hurley as the first presenters of the night.

Other performers at the CMAs included Lambert, Ella Langley, Kelsea Ballerini, BigXthaPlug, Brandi Carlile, Kenny Chesney, Luke Combs, Riley Green, Patty Loveless, Megan Moroney, Old Dominion, The Red Clay Strays, Chris Stapleton, Zach Top, Tucker Wetmore, and Stephen Wilson Jr.

Urban and Kidman, 58, confirmed their separation over the summer, and Kidman filed for divorce after 19 years of marriage. Since the split, Urban has continued his High and Alive World Tour and recently performed at Anthony Pratt’s private party at Mar-a-Lago.

More From Entertainment

Olivia Munn says Kate Middleton helped her articulate post-cancer struggles
Olivia Munn says Kate Middleton helped her articulate post-cancer struggles
Olivia Munn recalls unglamorous details of John Mulaney's balcony proposal
Olivia Munn recalls unglamorous details of John Mulaney's balcony proposal
Post Malone, ex-fiancée settle their daughter's custody battle
Post Malone, ex-fiancée settle their daughter's custody battle
Demi Lovato credits husband for saving her from depression
Demi Lovato credits husband for saving her from depression
Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez take major role at 2026 Met Gala
Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez take major role at 2026 Met Gala
Travis Kelce says Taylor Swift is 'so magical' months after engagement
Travis Kelce says Taylor Swift is 'so magical' months after engagement
Major figure arrives on 'Harry Potter' series set for first time
Major figure arrives on 'Harry Potter' series set for first time
Ethan Slater gives 'Wicked: For Good' star Jonathan Bailey new title
Ethan Slater gives 'Wicked: For Good' star Jonathan Bailey new title
Deborra Lee Furness was misunderstood post Hugh Jackman divorce?
Deborra Lee Furness was misunderstood post Hugh Jackman divorce?