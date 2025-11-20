Keith Urban makes first awards show appearance since Nicole Kidman split

Keith Urban returns to CMAs stage after Nicole Kidman split

Keith Urban on Thursday made his first awards show appearance since splitting from Nicole Kidman.

The 58-year-old country star made a performance at the 59th Annual CMA Awards on November 19 in Nashville, performing his 1999 hit Where the Blacktop Ends alongside host Lainey Wilson.

The duet closed Wilson’s opening medley, which included songs from Miranda Lambert, Shaboozey, and Little Big Town. At the end, Wilson introduced Billy Ray Cyrus and Elizabeth Hurley as the first presenters of the night.

Other performers at the CMAs included Lambert, Ella Langley, Kelsea Ballerini, BigXthaPlug, Brandi Carlile, Kenny Chesney, Luke Combs, Riley Green, Patty Loveless, Megan Moroney, Old Dominion, The Red Clay Strays, Chris Stapleton, Zach Top, Tucker Wetmore, and Stephen Wilson Jr.

Urban and Kidman, 58, confirmed their separation over the summer, and Kidman filed for divorce after 19 years of marriage. Since the split, Urban has continued his High and Alive World Tour and recently performed at Anthony Pratt’s private party at Mar-a-Lago.