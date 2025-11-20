 
Geo News

Singer D4vd considered suspect in teen death case

D4vd was on his "Withered" World tour when the time the body was found

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

November 20, 2025

Teen found dead in Tesla registered to singer D4vd
Teen found dead in Tesla registered to singer D4vd

Singer D4vd is now considered a suspect in the investigation of a 15-year-old girl found dead in a Tesla registered to him, sources confirmed. 

The teen, Celeste Rivas Hernandez from Lake Elsinore, Riverside County, was reported missing last year. Her body was discovered in September in the front trunk of the Tesla at a Hollywood impound lot. 

Police said the vehicle had been abandoned on a street for two days before being towed. Authorities said the body showed signs of dismemberment, suggesting more than one person may have been involved. 

No arrests have been made, and the investigation is ongoing with multiple people being interrogated over their connection to the case.

The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner has not yet determined the cause of death, which is expected to be key in any arrest or charges.

D4vd, 20, whose real name is David Anthony Burke, is allegedly not cooperating with investigators. At the time the body was found, he was on his "Withered" World tour, which led to the cancellation of his final shows.

Promotion for the deluxe edition of his debut album, Romantic Homicide, has also been paused.

More From Entertainment

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez take major role at 2026 Met Gala
Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez take major role at 2026 Met Gala
Travis Kelce says Taylor Swift is 'so magical' months after engagement
Travis Kelce says Taylor Swift is 'so magical' months after engagement
Major figure arrives on 'Harry Potter' series set for first time
Major figure arrives on 'Harry Potter' series set for first time
Ethan Slater gives 'Wicked: For Good' star Jonathan Bailey new title
Ethan Slater gives 'Wicked: For Good' star Jonathan Bailey new title
Deborra Lee Furness was misunderstood post Hugh Jackman divorce?
Deborra Lee Furness was misunderstood post Hugh Jackman divorce?
Margaret Colin shares two cents on Adam Brody's new gig
Margaret Colin shares two cents on Adam Brody's new gig
Julia Roberts makes confession about disastrous style impulses
Julia Roberts makes confession about disastrous style impulses
Dolly Parton breaks the silence on her health amid concerns
Dolly Parton breaks the silence on her health amid concerns
Khloe Kardashian reveals painful thing Lamar Odom did during marriage
Khloe Kardashian reveals painful thing Lamar Odom did during marriage