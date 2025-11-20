Singer D4vd considered suspect in teen death case

Teen found dead in Tesla registered to singer D4vd

Singer D4vd is now considered a suspect in the investigation of a 15-year-old girl found dead in a Tesla registered to him, sources confirmed.

The teen, Celeste Rivas Hernandez from Lake Elsinore, Riverside County, was reported missing last year. Her body was discovered in September in the front trunk of the Tesla at a Hollywood impound lot.

Police said the vehicle had been abandoned on a street for two days before being towed. Authorities said the body showed signs of dismemberment, suggesting more than one person may have been involved.

No arrests have been made, and the investigation is ongoing with multiple people being interrogated over their connection to the case.

The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner has not yet determined the cause of death, which is expected to be key in any arrest or charges.

D4vd, 20, whose real name is David Anthony Burke, is allegedly not cooperating with investigators. At the time the body was found, he was on his "Withered" World tour, which led to the cancellation of his final shows.

Promotion for the deluxe edition of his debut album, Romantic Homicide, has also been paused.