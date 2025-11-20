 
Geo News

Olivia Munn says Kate Middleton helped her articulate post-cancer struggles

Olivia Munn says the Princess of Wales captured feelings the actress had struggled to express

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

November 20, 2025

Olivia Munn felt comforted by Kate Middleton’s reflections on cancer
Olivia Munn felt 'comforted' by Kate Middleton’s reflections on cancer

Olivia Munn says recent remarks by Kate Middleton helped her make sense of the emotional toll that followed her own breast cancer treatment. 

The actress, 45, made the admission during Today's November 19 episode,

Princess Kate, 43, who began chemotherapy in March 2024 for an undisclosed cancer, previously described the post-treatment period as unexpectedly difficult. 

She said patients often present a “brave face” during treatment, but the phase afterward can be even more challenging as they try to return to normal life.

Munn said the royal’s words reflected her own experience. “It was so great to hear her say it because I wasn’t able to put the words in myself,” she said. “A lot of people don’t talk about how hard the second part is. I actually didn’t know how to articulate it until I heard her say it.”

She added that hearing someone of Kate’s stature acknowledge that struggle was “comforting” and something she “needed.”

Princess Kate has spoken about the limbo that comes after treatment, noting that patients are no longer under close medical supervision yet still far from functioning normally. In January, she announced she was in remission and returned to a fuller slate of royal duties.

Meanwhile, Munn revealed her bilateral breast cancer diagnosis in 2024, calling it “very aggressive” and “fast-moving.” Her treatment included five surgeries, among them a double mastectomy, reconstruction, a lymph node dissection, and a hysterectomy with oophorectomy. 

After her surgeries, she and partner John Mulaney welcomed a second child via surrogate.

More From Entertainment

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez take major role at 2026 Met Gala
Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez take major role at 2026 Met Gala
Travis Kelce says Taylor Swift is 'so magical' months after engagement
Travis Kelce says Taylor Swift is 'so magical' months after engagement
Major figure arrives on 'Harry Potter' series set for first time
Major figure arrives on 'Harry Potter' series set for first time
Ethan Slater gives 'Wicked: For Good' star Jonathan Bailey new title
Ethan Slater gives 'Wicked: For Good' star Jonathan Bailey new title
Deborra Lee Furness was misunderstood post Hugh Jackman divorce?
Deborra Lee Furness was misunderstood post Hugh Jackman divorce?
Margaret Colin shares two cents on Adam Brody's new gig
Margaret Colin shares two cents on Adam Brody's new gig
Julia Roberts makes confession about disastrous style impulses
Julia Roberts makes confession about disastrous style impulses
Dolly Parton breaks the silence on her health amid concerns
Dolly Parton breaks the silence on her health amid concerns
Khloe Kardashian reveals painful thing Lamar Odom did during marriage
Khloe Kardashian reveals painful thing Lamar Odom did during marriage