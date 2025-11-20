Olivia Munn says Kate Middleton helped her articulate post-cancer struggles

Olivia Munn felt 'comforted' by Kate Middleton’s reflections on cancer

Olivia Munn says recent remarks by Kate Middleton helped her make sense of the emotional toll that followed her own breast cancer treatment.

The actress, 45, made the admission during Today's November 19 episode,

Princess Kate, 43, who began chemotherapy in March 2024 for an undisclosed cancer, previously described the post-treatment period as unexpectedly difficult.

She said patients often present a “brave face” during treatment, but the phase afterward can be even more challenging as they try to return to normal life.

Munn said the royal’s words reflected her own experience. “It was so great to hear her say it because I wasn’t able to put the words in myself,” she said. “A lot of people don’t talk about how hard the second part is. I actually didn’t know how to articulate it until I heard her say it.”

She added that hearing someone of Kate’s stature acknowledge that struggle was “comforting” and something she “needed.”

Princess Kate has spoken about the limbo that comes after treatment, noting that patients are no longer under close medical supervision yet still far from functioning normally. In January, she announced she was in remission and returned to a fuller slate of royal duties.

Meanwhile, Munn revealed her bilateral breast cancer diagnosis in 2024, calling it “very aggressive” and “fast-moving.” Her treatment included five surgeries, among them a double mastectomy, reconstruction, a lymph node dissection, and a hysterectomy with oophorectomy.

After her surgeries, she and partner John Mulaney welcomed a second child via surrogate.