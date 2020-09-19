Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s demands could ‘put off’ clients and impact their earnings

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry could land in a bit of trouble after their long list of demands regarding their speaking engagements.

If experts are to be believed, the couple's demand for $1million for each speech may blow up in their own faces as they could very possibly only take home $250k to $400k out of it.

As per an event manager, the couple’s contract demands could put off clients looking to work with them.

Talking to The Sun, an international event manager said that it was “fascinating” that the Sussex pair to have similar demands for their Harry Walker Agency contract as the royal family.

He said further that the amount of control being demanded by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex is likely to raise some eyebrows with their potential clients.

“Harry and Meghan coming on the speaker circuit is certainly as significant as the likes of President Obama or Arnold Schwarzenegger,” he said.

"The pair are fascinating, uniquely experienced individuals, who have a wide reach, who would have been a huge draw to a live audience pre COVID. So back then figures between the 750k and $1m mark seemed steep, but possible.”

"Realistically their earnings range is closer to $250k to $400k. And with those types of fees that is where the negotiations on their roles becomes tricky,” he continued.

"While every speaker has a right to demand the parameters of an appearance, as the price increases often so do the expectations of clients,” he said.

"In that grey area are negotiations and discussions, until everyone reaches a compromise,” he added.

"The contract paperwork appears to read that the speakers have full control of the client's event. It certainly raises eyebrows and will put off many potential large corporations,” he further said.

"Not many clients ever like inviting talent as star guests, who may be seen as running their event and telling them what to do,” he added.

"No speaker or paid guest, in my experience, has ever been allowed to have approval of each aspect of a corporate event, including former US Presidents,” said the manager.

"Probing sponsors and corporations for the Sussexes makes sense given how particular they are about issues like the environment, equality and child poverty.”

"Another key point is that their interest in the financial and fundraising aspect of charitable causes is smart. The last thing they want to be associated with is an event, which is not successful,” he added.