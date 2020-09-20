Brad Pitt was endlessly insulted during Scientology initiation till he stormed out

Brad Pitt during the time when he dated actor and singer Juliette Lewis had almost drafted into Scientology.

According to reports emerging, the Fight Club actor was allegedly introduced to the religion by his then-partner between 1989 and 1993.

The actor is reported to have explored the controversial church for three years up until he broke things off with his girlfriend.

These startling claims were made by fellow former Scientology member, as per Page Six, claiming that Brad was coerced into taking saunas on a daily basis as part of the religion’s “purification process.”

Brad would be in the sauna for five hours every day for one entire month and would also be yelled at in “bull baiting” sessions which was also part of the process of entering the religion.

A source cited by The Sun, claims: “I was being trained up to be a course supervisor, so was sent to Celebrity Center Portland for training.”

“While I was there I met the teenage daughter of the executive director of a Portland-based Scientology company.”

“One of the things she told me was that Brad Pitt, who was dating Scientologist Juliette Lewis at the time, did the purification rundown at Celebrity Center Portland,” the insider recalled.

“He did it there to keep out of the public eye,” the source added.

According to Page Six citing Scientology records, some of the therapies were completed by the actor in July 1991 as well as a “special course in human evaluation” which he finished in May 1993.

More claims coming to surface reveal how former church supervisor, Michael Mallen was given the job of “bullbaiting” Brad to the point that he got angry and walked out.

The church tried to redraft him again after he quit in 1993 but their attempts were rejected by him.