Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Sunday Sep 20 2020
By
Web Desk

Prince Philip has disowned his son Prince Andrew for ties with Jeffrey Epstein?

By
Web Desk

Sunday Sep 20, 2020

The British royal family has been forced to distance themselves from Prince Andrew for his ties with Jeffrey Epstein, according to a report.

Jeffrey, a  convicted sex offender, was charged with sex trafficking of a minor and conspiracy to commit sex trafficking.

According to a report in Film Daily, the son of Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip has been unable to stay out of the line of fire of being associated with Epstein. 

The reports said Prince Andrew has been receiving intensifying scrutiny because of his ties with Epstein. 

It said that the members of British royalty are distancing themselves from the 60-year-old prince.

There are also speculations on whether his father has also disowned him.

Prince Andrew stepped back from royal duties since his interview with Emily Maitlis. In a statement he had said,  “I have asked Her Majesty if I may step back from public duties for the foreseeable future, and she has given her permission.”


More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's mutual affection winning hearts

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's mutual affection winning hearts
Emmy Awards 2020: Everything you want to know

Emmy Awards 2020: Everything you want to know

Ellen DeGeneres to address allegations of misconduct in her show

Ellen DeGeneres to address allegations of misconduct in her show
Prince Harry and Prince William's ties are improving, says royal expert

Prince Harry and Prince William's ties are improving, says royal expert

Will Netflix deal ‘rebuild’ Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s reputation after controversial royal exit?

Will Netflix deal ‘rebuild’ Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s reputation after controversial royal exit?
Jennifer Lopez sends millions into frenzy with latest photo

Jennifer Lopez sends millions into frenzy with latest photo
Eminem ignores Nick Cannon in latest tweet

Eminem ignores Nick Cannon in latest tweet
Machine Gun Kelly's daughter thinks he needs an emotional support dog

Machine Gun Kelly's daughter thinks he needs an emotional support dog
Priyanka Chopra eyeing an Oscar? Experts have high hopes for the star

Priyanka Chopra eyeing an Oscar? Experts have high hopes for the star
Elizabeth Debicki 'terrified' of playing Princess Diana in 'The Crown'

Elizabeth Debicki 'terrified' of playing Princess Diana in 'The Crown'
Armeena Khan claps back at online haters, saying she wants to meet Esra Bilgic

Armeena Khan claps back at online haters, saying she wants to meet Esra Bilgic
Hania Aamir flaunts her melodious vocals with Prateek Kuhad's 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan'

Hania Aamir flaunts her melodious vocals with Prateek Kuhad's 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan'

Latest

view all