Brad Pitt skips Emmys to avoid Jennifer Aniston?

Brad Pitt did not avail an opportunity to make hat-trick of his reunion with ex-wife Jennifer Aniston at Emmys 2020.

The exes, who were nominated for their respective roles in different categories at the award show, were highly expected to share the moments at the socially distanced awards show.

Pitt and Aniston - who appeared at a virtual table read this week, couldn't reunite since the ceremony was a virtual affair due to the ongoing COVID-19 crisis. The nominees did not walk down the red carpet or share the roof and watched the awards being announced on the stage.



Jennifer received a nomination for Outstanding Lead Actress In A Drama Series for 'The Morning Show', whereas Pitt bagged Outstanding Guest Actor In A Comedy Series nomination for his special appearance as Dr Anthony Fauci on 'Saturday Night Live'. Their nods sent rumours into overdrive as there were speculations about yet another reunion at the big event of the film industry.

Meanwhile, Jennifer stole the show with her appearance on stage with Jimmy Fallon. The 'Friends' queen and the talk show host set the Emmy stage on fire, literally.



The drama took place when the pair announced the nominations of Outstanding Lead Actress In A Comedy Series. Before they could read out the name from the card, Jimmy extensively sanitises it, threw it in the bin and burnt it. Jen quickly reached out to the extinguisher and put the fire out.

The ex-couple set tongues wagging when they crossed paths at the SAG Awards 2020 and did a flirtatious reading of 'Fast Times At Ridgemont High'.