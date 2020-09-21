Can't connect right now! retry
Monday Sep 21 2020
'Elf sequel won't happen because of friction between Will Ferrell and film director'

Monday Sep 21, 2020

The sequel of 2003 film Elf will not happen because of tension between star Will Ferrell and director Jon Favreau,actor James Caan revealed.

The 80-year-old had played the father of Ferrell's character Buddy Hobbs the film.

Speaking at an interview, he said  he and the cast were both excited and prepared to make a sequel, but it never came to be due to friction between Favreau and Ferrell, 53.

He said, 'We were gonna do it and I thought, "Oh my god, I finally got a franchise movie, I could make some money, let my kids do what the hell they want to do."

The Godfather actor continued, "The director and Will didn't get along very well. So, Will wanted to do it, he didn't want the director, and he had it in his contract, it was one of those things."


