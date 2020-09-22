Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Tuesday Sep 22 2020
By
Web Desk

British magazine 'Tatler' pressured to end Kate Middelton tiff on amicable terms

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Sep 22, 2020

British magazine 'Tatler' pressured to end Kate Middelton tiff on amicable terms

British magazine Tatler came under fire after it came up with a contentious piece on Kate Middleton, back in May. 

The cover feature that labelled Kate as 'exhausted and trapped' saw Kensington Palace make a rare statement refuting the claims made in the article.

Now, according to the Telegraph, the publication has since removed "swathes of passages" from the online edition of the profile.

The axed portions also include remarks about the Duchess of Cambridge's weight and claims that Prince William was "incandescent" about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's royal exit.

Moreover, some very harsh and hard-hitting revelations from teh online edition of the feature have been removed.

This includes descriptions of Kate as "perilously thin," her mother Carole Middleton as a "terrible snob," and her sister Pippa Middleton as "too regal and try-hard.

A passage even said Kate had once put up a poster of William on her wall.

After the article got published, the Kensington Palace called it out stating that it contained "a swathe of inaccuracies & false misrepresentations."

The Cambridges' lawyers contacted the magazine although the latter said their legal claims had "no merit."

However, according to an anonymous source cited by the Mail on Sunday, "Tatler has a long-standing relationship with the Royal Family and wanted to end this amicably.

More From Entertainment:

Sylvester Stallone’s mother dies at 98

Sylvester Stallone’s mother dies at 98
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘not’ involved with ‘Finding Freedom’, insists lawyer

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘not’ involved with ‘Finding Freedom’, insists lawyer
Mindy Kaling hoping to work with Deepika Padukone, Sonam Kapoor in the future

Mindy Kaling hoping to work with Deepika Padukone, Sonam Kapoor in the future
Were Jennifer Aniston, Brad Pitt hesitant to reunite? Dane Cook spills the beans

Were Jennifer Aniston, Brad Pitt hesitant to reunite? Dane Cook spills the beans
Jimmy Kimmel inflames the internet with 'tone-deaf' joke about ICE

Jimmy Kimmel inflames the internet with 'tone-deaf' joke about ICE
An all-Black ‘Friends’ is coming to screens with Gabrielle Union taking the lead

An all-Black ‘Friends’ is coming to screens with Gabrielle Union taking the lead
Mahira Khan joins the list of stars followed exclusively by Hrithik Roshan on Instagram

Mahira Khan joins the list of stars followed exclusively by Hrithik Roshan on Instagram
Why Meghan Markle is cold-calling random strangers in the US will leave you shocked

Why Meghan Markle is cold-calling random strangers in the US will leave you shocked

Jennifer Aniston's no-makeup look right before hitting the Emmys takes internet by storm

Jennifer Aniston's no-makeup look right before hitting the Emmys takes internet by storm
Esra Bilgic keeps fans hooked to the screens with gripping crime show 'Ramos'

Esra Bilgic keeps fans hooked to the screens with gripping crime show 'Ramos'
Jennifer Aniston's savage message ahead of US election: 'Put out the dumpster fire that is 2020'

Jennifer Aniston's savage message ahead of US election: 'Put out the dumpster fire that is 2020'
Sajal Ali gets poetic in latest Instagram post

Sajal Ali gets poetic in latest Instagram post

Latest

view all