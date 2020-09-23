Can't connect right now! retry
Wednesday Sep 23, 2020

Prince Charles to deal with risk of royal family breaking down in tatters after taking the throne

Prince Charles has a looming threat of the British royal family getting shattered into countless pieces, as soon as he takes the throne. 

After the Queen passes away, royal experts believe Charles will have a hard time holding the royal family intact.

Royal Rota host Chris Ship said that a number of countries could opt to become republics following the passing of Queen Elizabeth.

He said that this move could come after Barbados decided to remove the Queen as its head of state by 2021.

"I think countries becoming republics could prove to be a bigger challenge, not for this particular monarch the Queen, but for the next Prince Charles," Ship revealed. "It might be a bigger issue for King Charles the third to deal with this move to republicanism."

He added that many countries might even have a justified reason about cutting ties with the royal family.

"Barbados may have a point as it is finally severing the colonial years. When we talk about the Commonwealth they were built out of the ashes of the British empire.

"There are now 16 countries which keep the Queen as head of state. Some of those countries, as we have discussed are very far away.

"Isn't it now time for them to say yes we want to go ahead as a fully independent country with our own native head of state," Ship concluded.

