Hilaria Baldwin branded 'desperate' post 'DWTS' elimination: Source

Photo: Hilaria Baldwin begged for 'DWTS' spot: Source

Hilaria Baldwin, the wife of Alec Baldwin, was reportedly determined to make her way into Dancing With the Stars.

According to RadarOnline.com, the 41-year-old yoga instructor and wife of embattled actor Alec Baldwin campaigned for months to get on the show.

“She was never at the top of their list,” a production insider revealed.

“Honestly, she wasn’t even ON the list. But when a star bailed at the last minute, they needed a body – and Hilaria was standing by with her dance shoes already packed.”

A source even addressed that Hilaria dropped flirty TikToks of salsa spins with Alec and even slid into producers' DMs to make her case.

“She wanted DWTS more than DWTS wanted her,” laughed another insider.

“It was less fate, more full-court press,” they added.

“Between Alec’s legal drama, her fake-Spanish-accent scandal, and her influencer antics, Hilaria comes with ready-made headlines,” said one source.

“That’s catnip for reality TV,” the source also added.

Before her elimination, however, insiders noted she was “not the producers’ dream contestant” but “desperate enough” to make it happen.