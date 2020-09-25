Can't connect right now! retry
Friday Sep 25 2020
Prince Charles ‘sympathizes’ with Harry, Meghan Markle but is ‘too afraid’ to speak out

Friday Sep 25, 2020

Prince Charles had been lending support to his son Prince Harry and daughter-in-law Meghan Markle after the two took an exit from the British royal family.

However, as per reports, the Duke of Cornwall is quite hesitant to express his support for his son publicly as he is “too afraid.”

Royal expert, Omid Scobie talked to Express and said: “What I found time and time again was that his [Charles’] sympathy for the couple was often there but he was almost too afraid to voice it or take it any further.”

“He quietly supported Harry and Meghan’s decision to sue the Mail on Sunday over the letter, but did he publicly support them? No, absolutely not — as a future king, it’s important for him to have a healthy relationship with the press,” added Scobie.

While Charles was funding the Duke and Duchess of Sussex until recently, his emotional support for him is still continuing, if reports are to be believed. 

