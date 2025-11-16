 
Geo News

Country singer Todd Snider dies at 59 after illness

Todd Snider is known for alt-country favorites like 'Alright Guy' and 'Just Like Old Times'

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

November 16, 2025

Country singer Todd Snider has died at 59 after complications from a sudden illness.

His record label, Aimless, Inc. Headquarters, confirmed his death Friday on Instagram, calling him a writer who could “distill everything down to its essence.”

Snider’s family said he had been diagnosed with pneumonia while hospitalised in Hendersonville, Tennessee.

As his condition worsened, he was transferred to another facility. They had asked fans to send support and “keep him close in your heart” during the decline.

Snider’s death came shortly after he canceled a tour for his latest album, High, Lonesome and Then Some, released in October.

