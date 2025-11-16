 
'Masterpiece': Director raves about 'Stranger Things' finale

Shawn Levy, director of 'Stranger Things', teases the finale of the last season

Geo News Digital Desk
November 16, 2025

Shawn Levy, the director behind Stranger Things, says the forthcoming finale is a "masterpiece".

"It's the emotional gut punch of this season – and particularly in that last episode. There's a reason it's going into theaters. There's a reason it deserves that. I think Matt and Ross made a masterpiece with the finale episode," he tells GamesRadar+.

The filmmaker, who also serves as the series executive producer, adds that the Duffer Brothers had a "very clear idea of where they wanted it all to end as well."

"Those bookends were pillars of this fifth season – and now that you've seen the opening, I can just tell you, having seen the closing, it is as beautiful a finale to any series I've ever seen," he adds.

As Stranger Things' season five is near its release, Gaten Matarazzo, who portrays Dustin Henderson, gushes about the scale of the final season.

“It's, like, TV never really is represented on this scale,” he tells Reuters. "And I think that's why the theatrical release is really exciting for the last episode. I feel really excited about it, I think the show deserves it.

Stranger Things season five, Vol. 1, will drop on Nov. 26.

