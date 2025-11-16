Jennifer Aniston, Jim Curtis's romance blossomed due to THIS

Photo: Here's why Jennifer Aniston, Jim Curtis connected so well

Jennifer Aniston has reportedly found a deep connection with wellness expert Jim Curtis, and the pair seem to be thriving in their new romance.

The Friends alum went public with the relationship on November 2, sharing a black-and-white Instagram photo of her hugging Jim from behind.

Advertisement

“Happy birthday my love. Cherished,” the 56-year-old actress wrote in the heartfelt caption.

Now, a source told PEOPLE Magazine that the couple's bond is strengthened by their shared love of meaningful rituals.

“They both liked little rituals and moments that are grounding. They are both into symbolism,” the insider added.

Aniston also spoke glowingly about Jim during her recent ELLE interview as a 2025 Women in Hollywood honoree.

The Morning Show star praised her hypnotherapist boyfriend, calling him "quite extraordinary" and commending his life's work in healing.

“Hypnotism is one of the many things that he does,” she said.

“He’s very special, very normal, and very kind, and wants to help people heal, move through their trauma and stagnation into clarity.”

She added, “It’s a beautiful thing to commit your life to,” after which she signed off from the chat.