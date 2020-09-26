Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Saturday Sep 26 2020
By
Web Desk

Lizzo claims being ‘body positive’ just is not enough anymore

By
Web Desk

Saturday Sep 26, 2020

Lizzo claims being ‘body positive’ just is not enough anymore

American singer Lizzo recently opened up about her thooughts on the body positivity movement and admitted that the body positivity movement should never stagnate because “I owe it to the people who started this to not just stop here.”

The reasoning behind her thought process is that body positivity, in all its glory still has not managed to normalize the plus sized body. It has merely served to "appropriate" and "commercialize" the narrative.

During her interview with Vogue the singer claimed, "Now, you look at the hashtag ‘body positive,’ and you see smaller-framed girls, curvier girls.”

Not only that, while the idea was founded by women of color, now the only thing people see is “lotta white girls.”

"And I feel no ways about that, because inclusivity is what my message is always about. I’m glad that this conversation is being included in the mainstream narrative. [But] what I don’t like is how the people that this term was created for are not benefiting from it."

During the course of her interview Lizzo also admitted that she believes the movement left out key issues and key body types out of the equation.

From "girls with back fat, girls with bellies that hang, girls with thighs that aren’t separated, that overlap. Girls with stretch marks,” all need to be appropriately showcased for the world to see, and hence normalize.

The term plus size has even begun excluding women "in the 18-plus club. They need to be benefiting from ... the mainstream effect of body positivity now. But with everything that goes mainstream, it gets changed. It gets — you know, it gets made acceptable."

With the issues currently a foot in the plus sized community, Lizzo also claimed that she now thinks of herself as "body-normative," rather than "body-positive.”

"I think it’s lazy for me to just say I’m body positive at this point. It’s easy. I would like to be body-normative. I want to normalize my body. And not just be like, ‘Ooh, look at this cool movement. Being fat is body positive.’ No, being fat is normal. I think now, I owe it to the people who started this to not just stop here."

More From Entertainment:

Demi Lovato believes Max Ehrich has ‘bad intentions’ and is ‘sketchy’

Demi Lovato believes Max Ehrich has ‘bad intentions’ and is ‘sketchy’

Prince George gets a 23 million-year-old gift as Sir David Attenborough comes to visit

Prince George gets a 23 million-year-old gift as Sir David Attenborough comes to visit
Melissa Benoist and Chris Wood are now parents to a baby boy

Melissa Benoist and Chris Wood are now parents to a baby boy
Mehwish Hayat leaves her 'crush' stunned with eternal beauty

Mehwish Hayat leaves her 'crush' stunned with eternal beauty
Meghan Markle was separated from royal family at Wimbledon 2019 for shocking reason

Meghan Markle was separated from royal family at Wimbledon 2019 for shocking reason
Queen Elizabeth's former royal chef details monarch's dining etiquettes

Queen Elizabeth's former royal chef details monarch's dining etiquettes

Prince Harry's Time's 100 interview reeks of discomfort: 'Duke looked regretful'

Prince Harry's Time's 100 interview reeks of discomfort: 'Duke looked regretful'
Place where Gigi Hadid gave birth to her daughter disclosed

Place where Gigi Hadid gave birth to her daughter disclosed

Max Ehrich throws shade at Demi Lovato in first-ever statement about split

Max Ehrich throws shade at Demi Lovato in first-ever statement about split

Kit Harington, Rose Leslie of 'Game of Thrones' fame expecting first child

Kit Harington, Rose Leslie of 'Game of Thrones' fame expecting first child
Jameela Jamil sends birthday greetings to boyfriend James Blake

Jameela Jamil sends birthday greetings to boyfriend James Blake
Emilia Clarke claims near death experiences helped her manage COVID-19

Emilia Clarke claims near death experiences helped her manage COVID-19

Latest

view all