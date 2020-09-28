Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Monday Sep 28 2020
By
Web Desk

Armed men fire shots outside Taylor Swift’s NYC home

By
Web Desk

Monday Sep 28, 2020

Shot were fired outside of American singer Taylor Swift’s residence in New York on Sunday, in the midst of robbery.

Armed men had broken into a local sneaker store called Patron of New York at 151 Franklin Street, near Swift’s ritzy Tribeca townhouse in the upscale neighbourhood.

The burglary had happened only next to the $18million property of the singer with police claiming four bullets had been fired with no injuries or casualties.

A waiter at a restaurant in the vicinity said: “Suddenly we heard four shots and I was freaked out. I saw people at the scene run. They look scared and jumped into a car.”

Another eyewitness told The Post how this was the second shootout in just one month: I saw people at the scene run. They look scared and jumped into a car.”

“It’s a family neighborhood, and I choose safety over access to fancy sneakers every time,” they added.

Swift purchased the property in 2017 for $18million and also has possession of three other apartments next door to hers. Altogether, she owns $50million worth of properties in the neighbourhood. 

More From Entertainment:

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry to film reality show that gives a glimpse into their lives

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry to film reality show that gives a glimpse into their lives
Henry Cavill reveals he would love to replace Daniel Craig as James Bond

Henry Cavill reveals he would love to replace Daniel Craig as James Bond
US Elections: Meghan Markle won't run for president

US Elections: Meghan Markle won't run for president
Esra Bilgic, Ertugrul's Halime Sultan, gives fans major style envy in new Instagram pics

Esra Bilgic, Ertugrul's Halime Sultan, gives fans major style envy in new Instagram pics
'Royal Family speaking to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry via Zoom'

'Royal Family speaking to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry via Zoom'
Kumail Nanjiani says Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson is the biggest movie star in the world

Kumail Nanjiani says Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson is the biggest movie star in the world
The Rock says he is supporting Joe Biden and Kamala Harris in US election

The Rock says he is supporting Joe Biden and Kamala Harris in US election

Brad Pitt's 'girlfriend' Nicole Poturalski looks gorgeous in new photos

Brad Pitt's 'girlfriend' Nicole Poturalski looks gorgeous in new photos
Amanda Holden mocked over wardrobe malfunction at Britain's Got Talent

Amanda Holden mocked over wardrobe malfunction at Britain's Got Talent
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle 'violated' Megxit deal with the Queen with US vote plea: report

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle 'violated' Megxit deal with the Queen with US vote plea: report
Meghan Markle finds supporters in US press

Meghan Markle finds supporters in US press

Meet Turkish actor who played Sadettin Köpek in 'Ertugrul'

Meet Turkish actor who played Sadettin Köpek in 'Ertugrul'

Latest

view all