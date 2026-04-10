Jonah Hill confirms he married Olivia Millar, reveals birth of 2nd child

The couple previously sparked engagement rumours in 2023, but they never confirmed the news

Jonah Hill is a new dad again — and a husband!

In an April 9th interview with Interview Magazine alongside his Wolf of Wall Street director Martin Scorsese, the 42-year-old actor confirmed that he secretly married his longtime partner, Olivia Millar and that the couple recently welcomed their second child together.

Hill made the revelation while he and Scorsese discussed how difficult it is to be “away from home” for projects — sometimes for months at a time.

“I know what that’s like. And I have two kids now,” said Hill, adding, “The only thing that could ever separate me from my family is the editing room. I love the writing, I love the shooting, but editing… it’s like dessert every day. Even the problems are dessert.”

Elsewhere in the interview, the 21 Jump Street star was discussing his new movie Outcome, when he referred to Miller as his “wife.” Hill wrote, directed, and starred in the movie, alongside Keanu Reeves, Cameron Diaz, and Scorsese, who recently got a chance to watch the film.

“I was saying to my wife, ‘[Scorsese is] seeing it over the weekend, so what if he hates it but already agreed to do this [interview]?” reflected Hill.

Hill and Miller first sparked romance rumours in September 2022. In June 2023, they welcomed their first baby. Around that time, Millar was spotted wearing what looked like an engagement ring.