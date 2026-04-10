Sabrina Carpenter, Olivia Rodrigo collab rumours heat up with Coachella hint

Olivia Rodrigo and Sabrina Carpenter continue to fuel collab speculations ahead of 'OR3'

Sabrina Carpenter and Olivia Rodrigo have fans waiting on the edge of their seats for a possible collab announcement any day, as they continue to drop subtle hints and clues.

The 26-year-old pop superstar, who is set to headline Coachella music festival this weekend, shared the latest teaser for her headline set which looked strikingly similar to the visuals of Rodrigo's drivers license music video.

Eagle-eyed fans quickly noticed the similarities and flocked to social media to theorise about the possible reunion of the pop girls.

One fan wrote on X, "no bc there's so many clues and if this is true this is the craziest collab ever," and "if olivia attends shell get her arrested," added another, referring to Carpenter's Juno tradition.

Some also guessed that the Espresso hitmaker might bring out the Grammy winner to announce a collab on her you seem pretty sad for a girl so in love album.

The deja vu songstress and the Nobody's Son singer have allegedly been dropping unconfirmed clues like an "S.C" lock next to Rodrigo's OR3 lock, and Carpenter wearing the same black shorts as Rodrigo during her recent Perfect magazine shoot.

Carpenter's latest House Tour music video also featured a spider at the end, which mirrored the spider visuals in Rodrigo's music video for bad idea, right?

Fans have also noted that Amy Allen, who is a longtime collaborator of Carpenter's is credited as a writer on Rodrigo's upcoming single Drop Dead.

Despite their past rumoured rivalry, Rodrigo and Carpenter have buried the hatchet and she recently told British Vogue that she is "happy for all her[Carpenter's] success. I love the album that she's put out."

